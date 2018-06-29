Army Engineer, five others held in bribery case; CBI raids 20 places

Kochi, July 2 (IANS) The CBI has arrested an Army Engineer and five others in a Rs 1.21 crore bribery case, the agency said on Monday.

Separate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) teams on Monday conducted searches at 20 premises connected to the accused, including in Delhi, Kochi, Ajmer, Kolkata, Hisar and Rohtak.

Chief Engineer (Naval Works) Rakesh Kumar Garg, Military Engineer Services, Naval Base, was held on Sunday on a tip-off along with five others, a CBI official said.

“Our team seized the bribe money of Rs 1.21 crore when Garg was arrested. In further raids, the CBI team seized Rs 3.97 crore and six kg gold biscuits from the possession of the accused,” the official said.

