Army exhibition begins in Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 13 (IANS) The Indian Army on Monday began its two-day ‘Know Your Army’ exhibition two days ahead of the Independence Day.

Major General Anuj Mathur, GOC of the 61 Sub Area, inaugurated the exhibition at the SMS Stadium ground here.

The exhibition showcases war equipment, and the culture and ethos of the Army. Thousands of persons, including school and college students, had a first-hand experience of infantry, tanks, artillery, air defence and other equipment.

An Army band performance will be organised on August 14 evening at the Albert Hall, said Defence Minister Public Relations Officer Col Sombit Ghosh.

