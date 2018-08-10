Army finds arms cache near LoC search operation

Jammu, Aug 16 (IANS) Army personnel on Thursday discovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a massive search operation launched near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, defence sources said.

The search operation in Jammu and Kashmir was started in the Jhanjar area early in the day after a soldier was injured on Wednesday while trying to foil an infiltration bid by terrorists.

“A large forest area has been surrounded. The operation is still on to ensure that no terrorist is hiding in the dense jungle,” the sources said.

–IANS

sq/in