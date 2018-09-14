Army, IAF airlift stranded tourists from Sikkim

Kolkata, Sep 16 (IANS) The Trishakti Corps of Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF), in coordination with the civil administration, has commenced air evacuation of tourists stranded in the rain-hit far flung areas in northern Sikkim, a defence ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

Three days ago, areas of northern part of Sikkim got cut off at several places due to incessant rain resulting in multiple landslides and roads and bridges getting washed away. A number of tourists were stuck there.

“On requisition for aid by civil administration, the Army immediately pressed for helicopters of Army aviation and Air Force, for a swift evacuation of stranded tourists for last three days requiring urgent assistance.

“The helicopters have made several sorties from Gangtok and Sevok and evacuated approximately 100 people which included elderly personnel, women and children”, the spokesperson said.

A pregnant lady and her husband were also evacuated.

In addition, medical aid was also provided to people having medical problems before airlifting.

In anticipation of the situation, the Indian Army has also made necessary arrangements for tents, blankets and food for the stranded tourists.

The evacuation operation will continue till all stranded people are moved out from the affected areas.

–IANS

ssp/pgh/vm