Army jawan kills self after girl’s father rejects alliance

Hyderabad, July 31 (IANS) Depressed over being rejected by a girl’s parents, an Army jawan committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Telangana’s Gadwal town on Tuesday, police said.

The railway police found the body of Vinod Kumar, 25, on the tracks early morning.

The jawan had come on leave to his home in Revulapalli village in Jogu Lamba Gadwal district about 10 days ago and wanted to get married.

According to the police, he along with his father Chinna Hanumanthu and other family members had gone to see the girl. However, the girl’s father did not like Kumar and rejected the proposal.

The jawan’s father told him that they will look for another alliance. He, however, wanted to marry the same girl and there was an argument between the two.

Kumar was apparently depressed over the marriage proposal being rejected and took the extreme step.

–IANS

ms/pgh/nir