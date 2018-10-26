Army looking into reports of snipers entering Kashmir: General Rawat

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that the Army was looking into reports that snipers had entered the Kashmir Valley to cause violence against security forces.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, General Rawat said it would be premature to say that snipers had infiltrated because security forces were yet to recover any weapon or ammunition that indicated their presence.

A CISF official was killed on the outskirts of Srinagar early Saturday morning, the third death in a suspected sniper attack by militants over the past week.

General Rawat said that the Army was studying whether the attacks were carried out “by snipers or not.”

A media report had said that Kashmir’s Inspector General of Police S.P. Pani, in a letter to senior police officials, had expressed concern over militants resorting to sniper attacks to target the forces and suggested measures such as raising the height of walls around camps.

–IANS

ps/shs