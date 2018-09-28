Army Major booked on charge of raping maidservant

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) An Army Major has been booked on the charge of raping his domestic help in the Delhi Cantonment area, police said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Devender Arya said that the case was registered on Friday under the Indian Penal Code after Major Gaurav’s housemaid, a widow hailing from Gunnaur in Uttar Pradesh, got recorded her statement with police.

She also alleged that the officer and his brother-in-law were involved in the killing of her husband. She accused the Major of threatening to kill her and her son as well.

“I am poor and uneducated. That is why nobody is helping me,” she said in the First Information Report (FIR).

She had been staying at the servant’s quarters in Delhi Cantonment along with her husband for the last three months. The two used to do cleaning and cooking work at Major Gaurav’s house in the area.

“I was cleaning the house on July 12 while my husband was watering the plants. He sent my husband away and called me to his room. When I refused, he slapped me and forcibly took me there,” the complainant said.

She said that when her husband returned to the Major’s residence, he saw Gaurav sexually assaulting her, following which the officer beat him up.

Later, he allegedly told the police that the woman’s husband had hanged himself and got a “fake” suicide case registered.

She also said that she was not allowed to visit her quarters to collect her clothes and other belongings.

