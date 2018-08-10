Army marks Independence Day with oral hygiene camp

Jammu, Aug 14 (IANS) On the eve of Independence Day, Indian Army’s Tiger Division held an oral hygiene camp at the Tiger Asha School, Satwari Cantt, here, roping in nine doctors, who checked up 62 students in all.

The “Special Smiles Programme” was organised by the Family Welfare Organisation, Tiger Division.

The programme was also used to celebrate “Eunice Kennedy Shriver Day” and “50 years of Special Olympics”.

It was assisted by doctors from India Dental Association-Jammu Chapter and from Colgate-Palmolive.

–IANS

vn/nir