Army pays tribute to soldiers killed in Kashmir avalanches

Srinagar, Jan 31 (IANS) The army on Tuesday paid tributes to the soldiers who died in avalanches in Machil and Gurez sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Colonel Rajesh Kalia, spokesman of the army’s 15th Corps said, “As the entire nation salutes the 19 martyrs who made the supreme sacrifices fighting nature’s fury in Kashmir’s frontier sectors of Gurez and Machil, the Army gave a befitting farewell to its bravehearts today in a solemn ceremony at Srinagar.”

“The Chinar Corps commander, Lieutenant General J.S. Sandhu, and all ranks of the Corps paid rich tributes to the gallant soldiers who lost their lives while serving in the formidable heights along the Line of Control in two separate snow related incidents in North Kashmir,” Col. Kalia said.

Fourteen soldiers were swept away in a devastating avalanche in Gurez on January 26. Five other soldiers in Machil, who were rescued after they got trapped under snow when the track caved in on January 28, died from their injuries on Monday.

“In a show of solidarity, officials from other security agencies, including Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, BSF and SSB, also joined in paying their last respects,” Col. Kalia said.

The mortal remains of the martyrs are being taken to their native places where their last rites will be performed by the family members.

Col. Kalia said, “The army stands beside the bereaved families in their loss and shares their grief and pain”.

–IANS

sq/ruwa/vt