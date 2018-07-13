Army, police discuss ways to stop recruitment into militant ranks

Srinagar, July 17 (IANS) Senior Army and police officers on Tuesday met in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district to work out strategies to check the recruitment of local youths into militant ranks.

Lt General A.K. Bhatt, Commander of the Army’s Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps, told reporters: “We met to discuss ways and means to tackle fresh recruitment into militants ranks in Kashmir.”

The commander also gave details about the gunfight in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, adding that it was an infiltration attempt from across the Line of Control (LoC) which he said had been foiled.

“We are searching for the remaining militants there,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief S.P. Vaid, who also attended the meeting, said it was held with ground level officers to review the situation in the Kashmir Valley.

He said the meeting discussed the support in terms of manpower and logistics which needed to be given to the ground forces to normalize the situation in south Kashmir, which has become a hotbed of militant activities.

