Army rescues stranded passengers in J&K

Jammu, July 4 (IANS) The Army on Wednesday said it has rescued a large number of passengers stranded in 50 vehicles due to landslides on the Mughal Road connecting Jammu region with the Kashmir Valley.

“Army rescued stranded travellers near Behramgala in Poonch district on the night of July 3 and 4,” Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Colonel Devender Anand said.

“Army also provided medical aid to the injured and comforts in terms of blankets and food to stranded persons,” he said.

On the night of July 3, at around 10 p.m., a massive landslide hit the Mughal Road. About 50 vehicles and a large number of travellers got stranded on the stretch.

“A desperate call for help was received by the Army, which immediately sprang into action and reached the landslide area,” the spokesperson said.

The rescue operation was assisted by the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police and Border Roads Organisation personnel.

“The rescue operation which was conducted under darkness and harsh weather conditions lasted till early Wednesday and all persons and vehicles stranded were safely evacuated,” the spokesman added.

