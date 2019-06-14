Army school named after Kashmiri Ashoka Chakra awardee

Srinagar, June 20 (IANS) An army goodwill school in the Kashmir Valley was on Thursday named after Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, who was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, the country’s highest peacetime military award.

Northern Command chief, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh presided over the ceremony in Wuzur village in Qazigund area of Kulgam district during which the school was renamed ‘Shaheed Lance Naik AGS Wuzur’ after Wani, who laid down his life fighting militants during an operation in Hirpora in Shopian district on November 28, 2018.

Honouring Wani’s widow Mahjabeen, who was also present on the occasion, Lt Gen Singh said: “Your husband is a role model for Kashmir & inspiration for all of us,” according to a tweet by the Army immediately after the function.

Wani, of the J&K Light Infantry, was posthumously awarded the award during the Republic Day function in New Delhi this year.

–IANS

