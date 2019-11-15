Army soldier killed in accident during armoured tank drill
Jaisalmer (Rajasthan), Nov 20 (IANS) A soldier of the Indian Army was killed in an accident during a routine armoured tank exercise near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Wednesday.
Another soldier who was injured in the accident has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
The incident took place early on Wednesday morning at a place called Phalsund in between Jaisalmer and Barmer.
“The accident was caused during movement of a T-90 tank. It was a routine exercise that was being conducted by the Army,” a senior Army official told IANS.
The Army has however not revealed the nature of the accident that led to the casualty.
–IANS
akd/rt