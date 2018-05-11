Army trooper killed, 5 injured in ammunition depot blast in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 15 (IANS) An Army trooper was killed and five others were injured on Tuesday following a blast in a field ammunition depot in Dasuya town in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, police said.

The blast took place on Tuesday evening when inspection of ammunition was being carried out at an Army facility in Dasuya, around 180km from here.

The injured were admitted to hospitals in Dasuya and Jalandhar.

Police officials said that the Army was conducting a probe into the incident.

–IANS

js/nir