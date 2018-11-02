Army’s ‘record setting’ cycling expedition reaches Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 9 (IANS) A team of eight cyclists from the electrical and mechanical engineering corps of the Indian Army which is on a 25,000 km expedition, arrived here on Friday, officials of the Central Command said.

The expedition, which rolls out in three phases, aims to make a Guinness Book of World Records by completing a distance of 25,000 km in 120 days.

The first part of the expedition is from Secunderabad to Leh and Leh to Kanyakumari (6,891 km), the second phase from Kanyakumari to Tezu and Tezu to Koteshwar (9,001 km) and finally from Koteshwar to Delhi (9,631 km).

It is named “Jai Bharat” and is part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Indian Army. It was flagged off at Secunderabad on August 15, 2018 and will pass through all states of the country.

On reaching Lucknow on Friday, the team has already pedalled 18,511 km. The cyclists are now headed for Bharatpur.

