Arnold Schwarzenegger praises Fiji’s environment leadership

Suva, July 27 (IANS) Actor, author and former professional body-builder Arnold Schwarzenegger applauded Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama’s climate leadership and congratulated him on hosting a critical gathering of the region’s leaders.

The Climate Action Pacific Partnership (CAPP) Conference in Suva saw the launch of the Pacific Talanoa Dialogue, as part of a series of dialogues directed to raise ambition in implementing the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, I want to congratulate you for this great event … I’m currently shooting ‘Terminator 6’ and so this is why I’m not there. Otherwise, I would have been there, because this is a terrific event,” Schwarzenegger said in a video address.

He added: “And you have shown terrific leadership. Unbelievable, I mean, you are really kicking some serious butt, so we are very, very proud of you. So thank you very much for everything that you do and you are a great leader in the environmental movement. Thank you.”

Schwarzenegger and Bainimarama, both known worldwide for their climate advocacy, established a warm relationship at the 23rd Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 23), according to a Fijian government statement on Friday.

–IANS

dc/sed