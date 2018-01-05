Around 900 flights to be impacted at IGIA Jan 18-26

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Around 900 flights from the IGI airport here are expected to be either cancelled or re-scheduled from January 18-26 due to the Republic Day and its rehearsals, officials said.

According to airport sources, landing and take-off will not be allowed from 10.35 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. during January 18-26.

“A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued regarding the operational restrictions from January 18-26. The issuance of NOTAM for the period leading upto Republic Day is a routine process which happens every year,” a source said.

“The international carriers will be requested to reschedule their flight operations. However, domestic flights will be cancelled due to capacity constraints.”

–IANS

rv/vd