Arpinder first Indian to bag medal in IAAF Continental Cup

Ostrava (Czech Republic), Sep 9 (IANS) Arpinder Singh on Sunday became the first Indian to win a medal in IAAF Continental Cup here.

The triple jumper created history by clinching a bronze medal as he covered 16.59m during the event to finish at third place. He cleared 16.33 in his next three attempts to secure bronze.

Arpinder won a gold medal in the Asian Games in Indonesia by clocking 16.77m.

Arpinder, 25, was representing the Asia-Pacific team in the meet, held once every four years.

The gold was bagged by reigning Olympic and World Champion Christian Taylor of the United States with a jump of 17.59m, which is one metre more than the best effort of Arpinder.

The IAAF Continental Cup has competition in 37 events in men and women sections, with two top athletes from the four regions of Europe, Americas, Africa and Asia-Pacific taking part in each of them.

–IANS

