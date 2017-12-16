Arpita Khan excited about husband Aayush’s film debut (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Superstar Salman Khan’s youngest sister Arpita Khan is excited about the Bollywood debut of her husband Aayush Sharma.

“I’m so happy and excited for you! I know you will make us all proud. Love you lots Aayush Sharma!” she tweeted.

Aayush is set to step into the Hindi film industry through Salman’s production house Salman Khan Films (SKF). He has been welcomed warmly by Salman, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Arbaaz Khan, Varun Dhawan and Soha Ali Khan among others.

The yet untitled film will reportedly be directed by debutant Abhiraj Minawala. The film is said to be a love story and is based in Gujarat. Other details of the upcoming film have been kept under wraps.

Arpita and Aayush, a businessman, got married on a grand scale, the ceremony lasting for over a week, in 2014. The two have a son, Ahil.

Neil, Rukmini celebrate first Karwa Chauth on ‘Firrkie’ set

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini Sahay celebrated their first Karwa Chauth in London on the set of his upcoming film “Firrkie”.

Neil on Monday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of putting henna on Rukmini’s hands.

“Celebrated our first Karvachauth on the sets of ‘Firrkie’ in London. That is me putting shagan ki Mehndi on Rukmini’s hands,” he captioned.

Neil married Rukmini in traditional Hindu style on February 9 in Udaipur.

Harshvardhan Rane explores Ladakh

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who will be seen in “Paltan”, is shooting in Ladakh and says he would love to explore the picturesque destination.

Harshvardhan, who was last seen in the film “Sanam Teri Kasam”, on Monday took to Twitter and shared a selfie.

“Woke up realising today is a no shoot day. Mind whispers to sleep, heart suggests to explore. ‘Paltan’, Ladakh,” Harshvardhan wrote.

Produced by JP Films and directed by J.P. Dutta, the film will go on the floors later this year, and is scheduled for a summer 2018 release.

