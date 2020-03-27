Arrange for students’ food and transport, NSUI tells DU

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The National Students Union of India on Friday wrote to the Delhi University demanding proper arrangement of meals and sanitation for varsity students living in hostels or in rented accommodation.

The Congress’ student wing has also demanded that the varsity administration must also arrange for transportation facility for the students stuck in national capital away from their hometowns.

“Delhi University students living in PGs are also responsibility of Delhi University. These are tough times and the authorities cannot ignore the students living from the outside Delhi in the delhi university hostels, they still are college’s responsibilities,” NSUI wrote.

DUSU Secretary Ashish Lamba, who is from the NSUI, has already written a letter to Dean, Students’ Welfare in this regard.

–IANS

