Arrest those protesting without consent in Tiruppur: HC

Chennai, March 5 (IANS) The Madras High Court here on Thursday asked the police to arrest the agitators protesting without permission in the hosiery town of Tiruppur.

The court passed the order while hearing a case against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) agitation in Tiruppur that was affecting traffic.

However, agitators in Washermanpet and Mannadi areas, demanding the Tamil Nadu government pass a resolution in the Assembly stating the CAA will not be implemented in the state, said the court order was applicable to protests in Tiruppur and not to them.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami has said that the government is considering passing a resolution in the Assembly against the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

–IANS

vj/pcj