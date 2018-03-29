‘Arrow’ bids farewell to original character Thea Queen

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) The character Thea Queen essayed by Willa Holland in the hit sitcom “Arrow” has officially quit the show.

Holland has been part of the show since its inception 7 seasons back in 2012, but has now departed as her contract has ended, reports ew.com.

During season 5, executive producer Marc Guggenheim told the press that the actress was only contracted for 14 of the 23 episodes, leading to a reduced amount of screen time for the character.

The show tried to work around a similar situation in the latest season by having Thea be in a coma for the first run of episodes. Holland has appeared in 10 episodes this seventh season.

