Arruabarrena upsets Babos, heads to French Open second round

Paris, May 28 (IANS) Spanish tennis player Lara Arruabarrena Vecino, world No. 91, advanced to the second round of the French Open on Monday after pulling off an upset victory over world No. 37 Timea Babos of Hungary 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

Arruabarrena, 26, needed one hour and 27 minutes to earn her third victory in as many career encounters with Babos, 25, who in February won the Taiwan Open singles title, reports Efe.

Arruabarrena is to square off next against world No. 8 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, who knocked out Veronica Cepede Royg of Paraguay 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

