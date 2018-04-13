Arsenal coach hopeful Cazorla will be able to continue with team

London, April 19 (IANS) Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger on Thursday said that he was hopeful Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla would return to play in the English Premier League, stressing that Cazorla was making good progress.

A serious right Achilles tendon injury has kept the 33- year-old Cazorla away from the game since October 2016, reports Efe.

“I have not seen him since the League Cup final because he went back to make his rehab,” Wenger said at a press conference ahead of the Gunners clash with West Ham on Sunday.

“He is an exceptional football player and it is very sad what happened to him, and very sad for Arsenal as well,” said the French coach.

Cazorla has undergone as many as nine operations since October 2016, one of which resulted in an infection and almost led to doctors’ amputating Cazorla’s right foot before Cazorla recovered.

When asked whether Cazorla would be able to play again at a high level, Wenger stated “I hope yes, but I don’t know.”

–IANS

