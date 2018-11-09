Arshad Warsi shoots for ‘Asura’

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor Arshad Warsi has started shooting for “Asura” and says it is thrilling and gripping.

Arshad on Sunday tweeted that the film’s script is thoroughly detailed and will be a complete binge watch.

“Today I start shooting for ‘Asura’… Thrilling, gripping, exciting and thoroughly detailed script, a complete binge watch, which will be directed by Anirudh Sen with his super hardworking crew and produced by one of the best in the business Tanveer,” Arshad wrote.

Details about “Asura” are still under wraps.

Arshad will also be seen making a cameo in the remix version of the son “Aankh maare” from the forthcoming film “Simmba” starring Ranveer Singh.

The original version was in his 1996 debut film “Tere Mere Sapne” and was was picturised on Arshad and actress Simran.

