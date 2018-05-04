Arshi Khan to appear in music video (TV Snippets)

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Former “Bigg Boss” contestant Arshi Khan is set to feature in a Punjabi music video.

“I’m excited to star in a Punjabi music video. I would even love to explore acting in regional films. That will help me know more about India’s diversity,” Arshi said in a statement.

Apart from “Bigg Boss”, she has also appeared in TV shows “Entertainment Ki Raat” and “Ishq Mein Marjawan”.

‘Mayavi Maling’ will take people to ‘fantasy world’

Harsh Mishra, the visual supervisor of “Mayavi Maling”, says the new show will take the viewers to a fantasy world.

“‘Mayavi Maling’ is a fantasy drama. Our show will help people to live in a fantasy world. We have used the latest technology to bring life in our show,” Mishra said in a statement.

The fiction show is about how three princesses — Pranali, Eshwarya and Garima — attempt to fight evil in order to save their kingdom from destruction.

