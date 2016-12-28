Arson, protests, gunfiring in Imphal

Imphal, Dec 28 (IANS) Manipur University students indulged in arson after students’ union elections were cancelled, police said on Wednesday.

Some university students on Tuesday night burnt furniture and damaged other property in the students union office, said police.

The students were not happy with the manner in which the authorities cancelled the elections scheduled on Wednesday.

Police and firefighters have rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, a large number of women on Wednesday launched a sit-in protest at Mayang, Imphal protesting against some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who allegedly opened fire on them on Monday night.

One woman activist said: “The workers came with guns and threatened us. We closed our doors as I heard sounds of gunfire for a long time.”

In another incident, one jamadar (a post equivalent to police head constable) identified as K. Binoy reportedly opened fire and beat up two persons on Tuesday night at Mayang, Imphal.

Pipin, a young man who was driving a motorbike, said: “During the road rage, the jamadar took out his service gun and opened fire. People are demanding a suitable action against him.”

–IANS

