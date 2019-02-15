Art must be social, says self-taught award-winning artist

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Art, although a channel for expressing emotions, must also have a social message, believes artist Rachana Miglani, who was awarded the Artist of the Year award by an NGO here on Sunday.

Bharat Nirman Foundation, a non-governmental organisation that propagates the Indian way of life and culture, awarded artists Nivedita Basu, Vimmie Manoj, Archana Singh, Karuna Jain, Sunita Lamba, Shanan Jain, Jaya Lakshmi, Renuka Sondhi, and Rachana Miglani, as part of its 11th Asiad Literature Festival.

Miglani, who also participated in an art show on the festival’s sidelines at the India International Centre (IIC) here, pointed to her three-part series of acrylic-on-canvas works, ‘Weeping of Trees’, a satire on the growing industrialisation, urbanisation and their impact on nature.

“I pour colours on the canvas, and make beautiful art out of them. Although many artists use art as an avenue of showcasing their emotions, I do think art must be social too,” the self-taught artist told IANS.

She tagged the series, which uses multiple hues to depict tree silhouettes, as her contribution to protecting the planet’s green cover.

Miglani, who has been painting since 5-6 years, held a solo show at the India Habitat Centre here earlier this month — her fourth exhibition so far, after one in JW Marriott hotel.

–IANS

sj/oeb/bg