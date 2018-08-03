Article 35A like marriage deed, says IAS officer

Srinagar, Aug 5 (IANS) Shah Faesal, an IAS officer whose recourse to social media attracted disciplinary action earlier, on Sunday compared Article 35A of the Constitution to a marriage deed or ‘nikahnama’.

“You repeal it and the relationship is over. Nothing will remain to be discussed afterwards,” Faesal said.

Responding to Faesal’s remarks, former Minister and Peoples Democratic Party leader Naeem Akhtar retweeted the comment and added his own views.

“Repealing it will be like marital rape. Converting a constitutional relationship into occupation.”

Separatist leaders who have all along maintained that they do not recognize the supremacy of the Indian Constitution over the state have also closed their ranks to fight for preservation of Article 35A.

Promulgated on May 14, 1954, the Article gives state legislature the power to define the permanent residents of the state and also their privileges.

