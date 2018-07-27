Artworks turn spotlight on abstract female form

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) With the female form the focus for his artworks, contemporary artist Mrinmoy Barua showcased a mix of figurative and abstract styles in a solo exhibition titled “The Vivacious” at the India Habitat Centre art gallery here.

Dominated by red, Barua’s artworks, known for their bold brushstrokes and large-sized canvases, carry rich colours, used in abundance, to depict the abstract feminine forms as a source of life, inspiration, spirituality and love.

The exhibition, curated by art connoisseur Nipun Soin, was inaugurated by classical dancer Geeta Chandran, and is open for public viewing till July 31.

–IANS

sj/vd