Aruba’s Mobile First Architecture now comes with AI-powered analytics

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)-owned wireless networking major Aruba on Wednesday refreshed its Mobile First Architecture by introducing innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered analytics to enable autonomous networking, as well as partnerships to deliver smarter workplace experiences.

Aruba introduced NetInsight — an AI-based analytics and assurance solution for optimising network performance and to help IT organisations enhance the user experience and ensure business resilience.

NetInsight uses Machine Learning (ML) to continuously monitor the network, deliver insights in the event of anomalies, and then recommends how best to optimise the network for mobile-first employees and workplace-critical Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Additionally, Aruba has added a new category of smart digital workplace partners to the “ArubaEdge Technology Partner Program” to deliver next-generation workplace experiences.

Aruba expanded the programme with a new category of partners that include commercial real estate (CRE), connected furniture and new technology companies.

The coalition would create modern workplaces that uniquely pair end-user mobility, secure connectivity and location with the sensory context of enterprise IoT.

