Arun Jaitley stable after kidney transplant

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery at the AIIMS on Monday, the hospital said, adding that he was stable.

“Arun Jaitley underwent renal transplant surgery today (Monday) at AIIMS, Delhi. The surgery has been successful. Both the recipient and donor are stable and recovering well,” Aarti Vij, doctor and Chairperson of Media and Protocol Division at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said in a statement.

Soon after the surgery, Congress President Rahul Gandhi wished Jaitley a speedy recovery.

“I’m happy to hear that Jaitleyji’s kidney transplant surgery went well. I wish him a speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also wished good health for him as well as the donor.

“Happy to know about the successful kidney transplant surgery… I pray for his (Jaitley’s) and the donor’s quick recovery and good health,” he said in a tweet.

According to sources, Jaitley’s renal transplant was carried out on Monday morning by a team of senior doctors from AIIMS. Sandeep Guleria, a specialist from Apollo Hospitals and brother of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, was also part of the team.

Suffering from kidney related problems, the 65-year-old minister was supposed to undergo the transplant last month and was even admitted to the premier hospital on April 6, but could not undergo the surgery as the donor’s organ “did not match”.

He was discharged after undergoing a series of tests and dialysis for three days. Since then, he had been undergoing dialysis and had been working from a “controlled environment at home”.

–IANS

