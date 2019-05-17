Arunachal attack: Army launches operation, forces rushed (3rd Lead)

Guwahati, May 21 (IANS) The Army on Tuesday launched a massive operation in and around Khonsa in Arunachal Pradesh where suspected militants ambushed the convoy of sitting MLA Tirong Aboh, killing him and 10 others, including his minor son, two personal security officers (PSOs) and some of his relatives.

A senior police official in Itanagar stated this while adding that additional forces have also been sent to Khonsa and adjoining areas to nab the culprits behind the killing.

“The government has also rushed the DIG (Eastern range), IGP (Law and Order) and the SPs of both Tirap and Changlang districts to the place of occurrence to coordinate the operation,” he said.

Police said that Aboh, his minor son and others were travelling in a convoy of four vehicles from Dibrugarh in Assam to Khonsa when the armed militants stopped the convoy at 12 Mile area, located 20 kms from Khonsa and fired upon them.

While 11 persons were killed, two security personnel received serious bullet injuries and a woman escaped unhurt, police said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed extreme anguish and shock over the ghastly incident and assured that befitting action would be initiated against the perpetrators.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig B.D. Mishra (Retd.) has also expressed his deep grief and condolences on the assassination of Aboh and 10 others and said that the state government is resolved to deal firmly with the situation and the perpetrators of the crime will, sooner than later, have to suffer the consequences of their actions.

The others who were killed in the incident included Wangngoi Hakhun, Jalin Hakhun, Ganwang Hakhun, Matlam Aboh, Pangro, two PSOs of Aboh including Ponhang Agi and B. Siksa, the police said adding that two other victims are yet to be identified.

Police said two other PSOs travelling with Aboh including Wangsan Hakhun and Wangdan Hakhun received bullet injuries while one woman and another PSO escaped unhurt.

–IANS

ah/kr