Arunachal cabinet recommends assembly’s dissolution

Itanagar, May 27 (IANS) The cabinet of the Pema Khandu-led BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh met for the last time on Sunday and recommended the assembly’s dissolution, ahead of new BJP legislature party’s meeting on Monday to decide a date for formation of the next government in the state.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party in Arunachal Pradesh by winning 41 of the total 60 seats in the House.

“The BJP legislature party is scheduled to meet tomorrow (Monday). We are going to decide on a date to form the government,” Khandu said after the cabinet meeting.

The term of the outgoing assembly of the northeastern border state ends on June 1 and a new assembly has to be constituted before that.

Assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls were held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh last month and counting of votes held on May 23.

The cabinet meeting on Sunday also observed two minutes silence to mourn the untimely death of Tirong Aboh and ten others who were gunned down by unidentified militants on May 21. The Cabinet remembered the legislator for his services to the people and strongly condemned the dastardly act which claimed 11 precious lives including that of Aboh and his minor son.

Khandu, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, later called on the Governor to submit the resignation of his ministry and the Cabinet resolution recommending dissolution of the Sixth Legislative Assembly.

