Arunachal CM launches universal healthcare scheme

Itanagar, Sep 23 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday dedicated the Chief Minister Aarogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY), a universal healthcare scheme of the state government, to the people of the state.

The launching of the health insurance scheme in this frontier state coincides with the nationwide launch of ‘Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khandu said that the state’s healthcare scheme will be dovetailed with the centre’s PMJAY scheme with Rs 50 crore earmarked to provide cashless treatment of Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

He said the state’s healthcare scheme will provide coverage to those beneficiaries left out in the PMJAY scheme.

About 88,928 families as per 2011 Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC) in Arunachal are eligible for PMJAY scheme out of 3.05 lakhs families.

–IANS

rrk/prs