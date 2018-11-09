Arunachal government signs MoU worth Rs 1,200 cr

Tawang, Nov 14 (IANS) The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday signed and exchanged MoUs with 17 private investors for projects worth Rs 1,200 crore during the 5th edition of North East Connectivity Scheme.

The MoUs with private investors across sectors like tourism and hospitality, oil and gas, retail, power, equipment manufacturing and sports has the potential to create over 8,000 gainful employment opportunities in the state, an official said.

The Polo Towers Group, a pioneering hospitality group, has identified 11 investable projects in Arunachal worth Rs 419 crore and will generate 1,850 employment opportunities.

The projects identified are — Itanagar City centre-5star hotel cum mixed use complex, development/conversion of existing star category hotels, world class budget hotel and mixed use at Itanagar, State Institute of Hotel Management on PPP, 4/5 star resort at Tawang, Dirang and paradise lake, development/conversion of existing hotels into star category hotels in Tawang, world class museums, world class budget hotel and mixed use at Naharlagun and world class budget hotel and mixed use at Tawang.

Jungle Travels India Pvt Ltd exchanged MoU to invest in 20 rooms Jungle Lodge in or near Pakke Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary with investment of Rs 10 crore and generate employment for 60 people.

Sterlite Power exchanged MoU to invest in detailed study of power system for Arunachal and take up upgrade and update projects on annuity basis.

They are also interested in supply and installation of Optical Ground Wire on entire transmission system. The project shall garner investment of Rs 325 crore.

Alinz Portable Petrol Pump Pvt Ltd exchanged MoU to set up portable petrol pumps in Arunachal and in Northeast, which will be executed in PPP with investment of Rs 500 crore providing employment to 5,000 people.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd exchanged MoU intending to deploy HAL-Dornier-228 Commuter Aircraft and ALH Dhruv helicopter for inter and intra state air connectivity in Arunachal.

