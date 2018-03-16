Arunachal government to promote and preserve indigenous scripts

Dahung (Arunachal Pradesh), March 21 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday promised his government’s support and cooperation in promoting and preserving already existing indigenous scripts and those being developed for teaching in the state’s schools.

“This is of utmost necessity for existence and propagation of the indigenous languages that are facing the onslaught of modernization by creating a disconnect between the younger generation and their mother tongues,” he said.

Addressing the valedictory function of the three-day National Conference on Buddhist Education at the Central Institute of Himalayan Culture Studies (CIHCS) here in West Kameng district, Khandu said preservation of culture roots from knowledge and fluency in languages of respective communities.

He said preservation and promotion of indigenous languages through teaching of the same in their original scripts in schools has been amply emphasized in the recent budget announcement.

On significance of Buddhist education, Khandu said basically it aims at personality transformation into highest form of humanity through ethical, intellectual and spiritual perfection and its aim is to make a free man, an intelligent man, a wise, moral, talented, non-violent and secular man.

“It also teaches absolute equality which stems from Buddha’s recognition that all sentient beings possess this innate wisdom and nature. Buddha’s teaching helps us to realize that innate, perfect, ultimate wisdom.With wisdom, we can then solve all our problems and turn suffering into happiness,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to the Union Ministry of Culture for organizing the conference at a small place as CIHCS, Dahung, Khandu, a Buddhist himself, said Buddhism started in India and is one of the earliest religions, and its teachings are applied even today.

He called for concerted efforts to spread the teachings of Buddhism that may be the solution to many evils and ills prevailing in today’s world.

Congratulating all attending the conference from various places, Khandu hoped their papers on various themes and sub-themes will be incorporated in a single resolution that will be a guiding force for the path forward. He assured to consider suggestions put forward to the state government and also take up with the Central government, if needed.

–IANS

rrk/vd