Arunachal makes ATAL Conclave a regular event

Itanagar, Sep 30 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday announced that the “ATAL (Arunachal Transformational and Aspirational Leaders) Conclave” will be made a regular event from next year.

In an interactive session with students, during the concluding session of the three-day ATAL conclave, he said through this meet the state government wished to take the youths onboard as part of the Team Arunachal government.

Khandu promised that the deliberations made during the event and the papers presented will be examined by the Planning Department to be incorporated in the policy programmes of the government.

Exhorting on the need to bridge the gap between public and the government, Khandu requested the students to make use of their free time during vacations to spread awareness to the people about important flagship programmes of the state and the Centre.

The Chief Minister proposed a monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000 to the students to work in the outreach programme of the government.

He also urged the student community to be part of the government’s campaign to stop money culture during elections.

The Chief Minister said he had zero tolerance towards corruption due to which several high ranking officials even in the rank of Deputy Commissioner as well as rich businessmen and political leaders had been arrested.

“The government is serious about corruption and no one will be spared irrespective of their status or party affiliation,” he said.

–IANS

rrk/mr