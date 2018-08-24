Arunachal number one performing state in Northeast: Khandu

Itanagar, Aug 30 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh is the number one performing state among the northeastern states in terms of implementation of many important Central government’s flagship schemes, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Wednesday.

Addressing a state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party meet, Khandu said the state government achieved the distinction in implementation of schemes like Saubhagya, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural and Urban), wellness centre, soil health card and Ayushman Bharat.

He said that the issue of Greenfield airport for the state capital and Smart Village movement have been receiving positive support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

“The state’s performance is not only judged based on state government’s report but also through Centre’s own independent reports,” he said highlighting the outcome of the recently held conference of the Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled state in New Delhi, which was chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

“Arunachal’s performance is far ahead of many states in mainland India… Arunachal today has good reputation and respect in the eyes of Centre,” the Chief Minister said as he stressed the importance of such interactive meetings, which helps in providing motivation and guiding principles to perform better.

