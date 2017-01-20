Arunachal Pradesh to go cashless

Itanagar, Jan 20 (IANS) The Arunachal Pradesh government on Friday took the historic step to go cashless with the inauguration of ‘Digi Dhan Mela’ in tune with the central government’s programme of ‘100 cities 100 melas’ for a cashless economy.

The Digi Dhan Mela, a central government initiative, is aimed at incentivising digitally enabled transformation in the country following the November 8 demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes.

Addressing a gathering, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju called upon people to join the digitisation movement and strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in making India a front-runner in the world.

Emphasising on the need for a collective effort from all citizens, the minister said it was necessary for the country to move along with the government.

“Unless we work together, success cannot be achieved. If everyone contributes to the nation, it cannot lag behind,” Raju said.

He exuded confidence that the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state would contribute towards nation building.

Appreciating the enthusiastic response of the people to go digital and contribute towards nation building, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju called for organising the mela in districts and zillas (blocks) so that people from every corner are covered.

Rijiju said development and success cannot be achieved without hard work and pain.

