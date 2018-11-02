Arunachal signs MoU with ESG to promote International Tribal Film Festival

Itanagar, Nov 5 (IANS) The Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) to organize an ‘International Tribal Film Festival’ in this frontier state.

Witnessing the signing of the MoU between ESG and the state department of Information & Public Relations, Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed it as a new direction towards exposing the potential of the state that would foster further economic activities and creation of employment opportunities.

Khandu said visits of film and media personalities from across the country and globe to the festival would open up avenues for film shooting in the state while encouraging local youths and artistes to explore the film and media industry for economic growth.

The proposed three-day film festival is tentatively fixed to be held in January next year.

In another development, the state government on Monday signed a Petroleum Mining Lease Deed Agreement with Oil India Limited (OIL) for Ningru block in Namsai and Changlang districts.

The Central Government had granted Petroleum Mining Lease for Ningru to OIL for a period of 20 years from November 1983. The company had drilled 14 oil wells within Kumchai area of Ningru lease but only one well is producing crude oil.

However, the lease had expired in 2003 and couldn’t be reviewed due to various complicacies including forest clearance.

