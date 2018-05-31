Arunoday does parkour stunts for ‘Apharan’

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actor Arunoday Singh, who is shooting for the web series “Apharan” in Rishikesh, says it has been great fun leaping about the alleys and rooftops.

Parkour is a training discipline using movement that developed from military obstacle course training. Practitioners aim to get from one point to another in a complex environment, without assistive equipment and in the fastest way possible.

“So the parkour sequence utilised some basic jumps and vaults that I have been doing since I was in middle school. I got a school letter (award) for gymnastics. I know I don’t look like I can move that fast or agilely, but I can. So, for ‘Apharan’ I’m working with an action director I’ve worked with before, Amar Shetty whom I have worked with on ‘Mohenjo Daro’.

“He is been setting up sequences knowing what I am capable of. It is been great fun leaping about the alleys and rooftops of Rishikesh,” Arunoday said in a statement.

The actor was last seen on screen in the Irrfan Khan starrer “Blackmail”. He will be playing a criminal, who was once a celebrated police officer, in the web series by ALTBalaji.

Arunoday has begun shooting here for the suspense thriller. It is being directed by Siddhartha Sengupta.

