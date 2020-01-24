Arvind Krishna: IBMer who joins elite Indian-origin CEOs’ club

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Arvind Krishna, the newly-appointed CEO of the world’s oldest technology company IBM, has joined the high-profile league of Indian-American honchos who are calling the shots at the $1-trillion strong companies in the Silicon Valley.

Krishna, 57, joins Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Adobe President and CEO Santanu Narayan and Mastercard’s CEO Ajay Banga — people who have taken the Indian talent to new heights.

An IBM veteran who joined the company 30 years back, Krishna did his schooling from Stanes Higher Secondary School in Bedford, Coonoor.

He earned his BE in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (1980-1985) and earned a PhD in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Currently IBM Senior Vice President for Cloud and Cognitive Software, he leads the IBM business unit that provides the cloud and data platform on which IBM’s clients build the future.

His current responsibilities also include the IBM Cloud, IBM Security and Cognitive Applications business, and IBM Research.

Previously, he was general manager of IBM’s Systems and Technology Group’s development and manufacturing organization, according to the company. Prior to that, Krishna built and led many of IBM’s data-related businesses.

Last year, He led the largest acquisition in IBM’s history – the $34 billion takeover of open source software giant Red Hat.

In India, Red Hat, which specialises in Linux operating systems, has engineering facilities in Pune and Bengaluru.

The other Indian-origin CEOs have created quite a buzz in the world of technology.

Nadella grabbed the top spot in Fortune’s “Businessperson of the Year 2019” list. Other Indian-origin CEOs in the Top 20 list was Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga (8th spot).

Narayen, Banga and Nadella were among the top 10 best-performing chief executives in the world, according to the latest Harvard Business Review (HBR) list. While Narayen ranked 6th in the list of best-performing 100 CEOs, Banga was placed at 7th position and Nadella at 9th.

