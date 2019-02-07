As a director, Kangana is detailed, pertinent: Actor Richard Keep

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) British actor Richard Keep, who essays General Hugh Rose in “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi”, says though he maintained a distance from the actress-director to stay true to his role during the shooting of the film, he found her detailed as a film director.

Sharing his experience of working with Kangana, Richard told IANS here: “We met rarely over the course of making the film and this was intentional as the story is a ‘cat and mouse’ chase until the end. Kangana as director is detailed, specific, and pertinent…clear in pursuit of excellence.”

The film “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” revolves around the journey of how Rani Laxmibai, the queen of Jhansi, fought a battle against the then British government and lost her life on the battlefield.

The film grabbed attention in the media due to a row between Kangana and Krish over directorial credit.

While Richard was directed in the movie by Kangana, it was Krish who found him.

“Krish found my profile on Spotlight, a UK database for casting actors,” said the actor, who says it was a “miracle” for him to be a part of a film of this scale.

For the role, Richard found it interesting to delve deep into the internal and external battle that the man had faced.

“It was very exciting for me to explore this… to create a nuanced, multi-faceted individual,” he said.

Richard, is hopeful about acting in more Bollywood films, and said it was wonderful to see a rousing reception for “Manikarnika…”

