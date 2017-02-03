As ‘Black’ turns 12, Big B gets nostalgic

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) It has been twelve years since the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s widely celebrated film “Black” and on Saturday, its lead star Amitabh Bachchan described the experience of working in the film as “amazing”.

The film had released on February 4, 2005.

“12 years of ‘Black’. An amazing film, an amazing experience. An amazing director Sanjay Leela Bhansali,” Bachchan tweeted.

Based on Helen Keller’s life and struggle, the film also starred Rani Mukerji, as a blind and deaf woman while Bachchan played her teacher.

The film marked the acting debut of Ayesha Kapur, who played the younger version of Rani.

Interestingly, actor Ranbir Kapoor had worked as an assistant director on this project.

The film fetched megastar Bachchan his second National award for Best Actor and Rani Mukerji her second Filmfare Best Actress award.

