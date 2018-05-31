As farmers’ protest enters Day 3, vegetable prices soar

Bhopal, June 3 (IANS) A 10-day nationwide protest called by farmer outfits entered its third day on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh, affecting vegetable and milk supply which in turn increased the vegetable prices.

There were no reports of violence during the “Gaon Bandh” (rural shutdown) which the farmers started on Friday demanding loan waiver, higher prices for their produce and immediate implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report on farming.

Vegetables were sold at some places under police protection.

Aam Kisan Union chief Kedar Sirohi told IANS: “The farmers are supporting the agitation in a big way because of which the supplies are not reaching the cities (from villages). The government is trying to break the protest but has failed.”

The protest was called ahead of the first anniversary of the death of several farmers in police firing in the state’s Mandsaur (on June 6, 2017).

On Wednesday, a ceremony will be organised to pay tribute to the Mandsaur victims which will be attended by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

