As long as you aren’t entering my bathroom, I’m okay: Alia on rumours

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt, whose personal life is garnering a lot of interest in the midst of a buzz about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, says she does not react to rumours and won’t as long as someone is not entering her bathroom.

Alia interacted with the media here when she walked the ramp for Caprese’s new bag collection on Monday.

On the professional front, Alia is on a roll with the success of “Raazi”.

Asked how she reacts to rumours about her personal life, especially when there is speculation that she might get married next year, she said: “I don’t react to rumours. Rumours are not meant to be reacted upon.

“As long as you aren’t entering my bathroom, I am fine. If people are not talking about me, then maybe I am not relevant enough. So if people are talking about me, then I am something… But yes, honestly I am at a very good space personally and professionally, so no issues whatsoever.”

Alia is working with Ranbir in “Brahmastra”.

She was asked how working in a film with a co-actor who also happens to be the person she is dating, affects or adds to the performance.

She said: “”I think when you are an actor, your job is to act and so, when you are in front of the camera, it doesn’t matter who you are dating or who you are not dating and whether you are tall or short, fat or thin, unhappy or really happy.

“Sometimes there are days, when I go on set with an upset frame of mind, but I have to dance around and feel very excited… That’s the whole process of being an actor”.

Alia’s other new projects include Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy”, Abhishek Varman’s “Kalank” and Karan Johar’s “Takht”.

