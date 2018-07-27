As soon as I hit the ramp, nervousness goes: Yami Gautam

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam, who turned showstopper for designer Reynu Taandon here on Sunday, says walking the ramp can be unnerving but she feels fine right after she takes to the runway.

The experience at a couture gala here was “really good”, said Yami, who looked chic in an ensemble from Taandon’s ‘Once Upon a Dream’ line, which was all about a blend of pastel tones, tender flora, intricate detailing and sequin work.

Sporting a short hairdo, Yami flaunted a look which was a mix of traditional and contemporary.

Talking about it, the “Vicky Donor” actress told IANS: “When you think of Indian wear, everyone has long hair in the picture because that’s what we have in mind mostly… So I thought this will be cool to carry with an Indian outfit.”

Does she get nervous before a fashion show?

“Before the show, of course, especially when there are steps. One tends to get nervous because outfits as much as stunning they look, they are heavy, they have the cancan and layers and layers inside. So you don’t want to mess up the show, and want to be careful, feel balanced, relaxed, and have fun. I am nervous before the show, but as soon as I hit the ramp, I am fine,” she said, describing the show as “totally worth it”.

On the film front, Yami will be seen in “Batti Gul Meter Chalu” and “Uri”.

