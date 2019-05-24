Ashes catch was better, says Ben Stokes

London, May 31 (IANS) England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who took a brilliant catch against South Africa in the World Cup opener, says that it doesn’t rank as the best of his career.

On Tuesday, Stokes was back to his dominant best in the 104-run win against the Proteas as he top-scored with 89. England posted 311/8 in their full quota of 50 overs at Kennington Oval. And then on the field, he helped with a run out and two wickets as the tournament favourites bundled out the Proteas for 207 in 39.5 overs.

However, it was his soaring effort to remove Andile Phehlukwayo in the deep that left the Oval crowd stunned.

Diving backwards to dismiss Phehlukwayo with a one-handed take on the boundary off Adil Rashid, Stokes’ sensational effort was labelled “the catch of the century” by former England spinner Phil Tufnell on the BBC.

Asked if it was the greatest catch of his life, Stokes told the media: “Nah, that one was against the Aussies, so that one ranks higher,” reports cricket.com.au.

Stokes had taken a stunning one-handed catch in the gully of an Adam Voges edge during a 2015 Ashes Test against Australia at Trent Bridge.

The 27-year-old also admitted he had misjudged the flight of the ball initially, leading Phehlukwayo’s shot to flash past him until he leapt backwards to complete the catch with his right hand.

“I was actually in the wrong position. It would have been a regulation catch if I was in the right place, but yeah it is one of those that sticks or doesn’t,” Stokes said.

–IANS

aak/mr