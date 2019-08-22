Ashes: Hazlewood & Co put Eng batsmen on the mat at 54/6 (Lunch)

Leeds, Aug 23 (IANS) It was expected to be the day when the English batsmen would build on the good work by young paceman Jofra Archer in the third Test of the Ashes at Headingley on Friday. But it wasn’t too be as the Australians made a strong comeback in the first session to have the hosts tottering at 54/6 at Lunch. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were the stars of the show in the morning session.

At Lunch, England had Jos Buttler (4) and Chris Woakes (5) batting at the crease and looking to avoid further embarrassment after what was clearly a top-order collapse.

While Hazlewood finished the first session with figures of 3/26, Cummins picked one wicket. James Pattinson (2/9) too looked mighty impressive as the Australian bowlers looked to start aggressively after the batsmen managed to score just 179 in the first innings, thanks to Archer’s figures of 6/45 on Thursday in overcast conditions.

Jason Roy (9) was the first batsman to go as he failed to reach double figures in what has been a pretty poor induction into Tests for the opener. It was a typical fast bowler’s dismissal as the ball from Hazlewood pitched in line, moved just enough to take the edge of the drive and David Warner picked it up well at first slip.

Skipper Joe Root too failed to rise to the challenge as he was gone two balls later, once again caught by Warner in the slip cordon. Root’s bat was almost hanging out there to induce the edge and Warner picked a brilliant one. With the captain back in the hut, the score read 10/2.

But there was more trouble waiting as Cummins joined the party to send back opener Rory Burns (9) as his honeymoon too seems to be over at the top of the innings as he edged one down the leg side. Ben Stokes (8) too failed to rise to the challenge that awaited him as Pattinson came in and removed him with Warner picking another one in the slip cordon.

A wild drive with the score not looking too good is the last thing that the England team management would have wanted, but that was how it panned out as the Aussies clawed right back into the game on the second day.

Warner though wasn’t done as he picked another brilliant catch when Hazlewood had Jonny Bairstow (4) walk back to the pavilion. It was almost a horizontal effort from the opener in the slip cordon. Having lost six wickets in the first session, England are definitely down if not out.

Brief Scores: Australia: 179; England: 54/6 (Hazlewood 3/26, Pattinson 2/9)

–IANS

bbh